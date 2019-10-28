Thieves Target Youth Tulsa Radio Group In Atlanta
TULSA, Oklahoma - A local radio group made up of teens had production equipment stolen from them while visiting Atlanta, GA.
The group was visiting sites and meeting celebrities when somebody broke into their van.
The group, lead by Director Ramal Brown and Bobby Eaton, have a specific goal in mind, which is to help young people get into the mass communication field. They say the stolen equipment won't stop them from achieving their goals.
"At the end of the day we tried to push through it, and we knew that we were going to find some way to get all of that stuff back," said Ramal Brown, Director of the Juice Radio Show.
The group said someone took about $5,000 worth of production equipment.
"It really hurt to see that happen to us," Brown said.
Though the group took a hit, they still look forward to accomplishing goals.
"Whatever challenges I have - on a personal level it doesn't stop me from fulfilling my biggest dreams," said Tikara Williams.
If you are looking to help the Juice Radio Show, you can donate on their GoFundMe page by clicking here.