House Bill Would Give Legislative Support For Gold Star Families
A Green Country woman hopes a bill might help other families put a purpose to their pain.
The legislation gives families of a fallen service member, called Gold Star Families, a fellowship with a member of the House of Representatives. The bill is scheduled to go before Congress on Tuesday. There have been questions about how this would be funded but the authors said the bill has bipartisan support.
Army Sniper Chris Horton was killed in Afghanistan in 2011. On Tuesday, there is a bill scheduled to go before congress with his name on it.
"It has given me purpose. It has given purpose to his loss," said Chris's widow, Jane Horton.
Jane has been advocating for Gold Star Families and service members since Chris died. She said the legislation is part of her mission.
"Here is this bill that is hopefully going to pass tomorrow that is going to give many other families, children, spouses, siblings, the opportunity to serve in the halls of Congress - to educate legislators on what is best on whatever they want, whatever they are passionate about, just to make a difference,” said Horton.
Jane said the bill would start a program where U.S. representatives would be able to hire Gold Star Families as part of a paid, one year fellowship.
"As we are all aware, these families have given the ultimate sacrifice and our loved ones fought. They bled and died for the freedom that is the very epitome of what is represented on Capitol Hill," said Horton. "It has been an idea of mine for years. It has been something I am very passionate about - actually getting the bill authored by a member of congress, which is Congressman Trent Kelly from Mississippi. He is amazing.”
She says this legislation was designed to give Gold Star families the opportunity, if they want it, to take their pain and push it forward in a unique way.
“They would want to see us continue to move on and carry on their legacies," said Horton. "To honor them by giving their families an opportunity. Quite frankly, they should've had years ago. It's really one of the deepest honors and most humbling thing I will ever be a part of."
To read the legislation, click here.