Woman In Custody After Allegedly Stabbing Man In The Face
TULSA, Oklahoma - A woman is in jail after Tulsa Police said she stabbed a man in the face at an apartment complex near 51st Street and Yale.
Police said they caught the suspect as she was running out the back door of that apartment building.
Officers said it started with an argument between Harper and the victim at the Charleston Heights Apartments.
According to police, she pulled out a knife during the altercation and stabbed the victim in the face.
Police said the victim went to the hospital for that stab wound and some other health concerns, but he is expected to be OK
Denise Harper is being held without bond in the Tulsa County Jail Tuesday morning on a complaint of assault with a deadly weapon and is expected in court Tuesday.