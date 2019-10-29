News
Tulsa Remote Program Accepting 2020 Applications
TULSA, Oklahoma - A popular program that pays people $10,000 to move to Tulsa is back again, and it's bigger than ever in 2020.
Tulsa Remote is doubling the size of the program for next year and plans to bring 250 people to Tulsa.
Tulsa Remote pays people whose jobs can be done remotely $10,000 to move to Tulsa.
Recipients can use that money for things such as housing and getting situated in the city; the hope is that they will stay for the long term.
However, those selected must agree to live in Tulsa for one year.
More than 10,000 applications from all 50 states and 165 countries were submitted last year. Only 115 people were selected.
Right now, Tulsa Remote is already accepting applications for 2020.