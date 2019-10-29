The search continues for an McLoud man who went missing in Mayes County one year ago.

Authorities said Wesley Stillsmoking was last seen on a trail camera walking down a road in Mayes County.

It was one year ago, on October 29th, when the camera's owner saw the picture from a few days before and told investigators.

Stillsmoking was reported missing from McLoud on October 13th, 2018 and a Silver Alert was issued a few days later.

Stillsmoking's car was discovered a short time later.

His daughter created a Facebook page dedicated to the search and posted that there's still no sign of him. 

Dozens of people were involved in his search, but a number of obstacles came up at that time, including winter weather.

You're asked to call authorities if you know where he could be. 