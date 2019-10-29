News
City Of Beggs Asks Residents To Conserve Water Due To Leak
BEGGS, Oklahoma - The City of Beggs has asked residents to use as little water possible. The city said a major water leak is the reason for its request.
The city said there is a leak somewhere between the treatment plant and town and, because of all the recent rainfall and saturated ground, it has been difficult to track down.
The city said many residents may experience low water pressure, and some areas might have no water for a short period of time while the treatment plant tries to catch up on production before school starts Tuesday morning.
The city said Tuesday morning that those who live on Hilltop Road and the surrounding area will more than likely be effected.