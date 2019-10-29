News
Tulsa Firefighters Free Driver Trapped In Pickup After Crash On Highway 169
Tuesday, October 29th 2019, 8:43 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Emergency crews are on the scene of a rollover crash on Highway 169 heading south near the 36th Street exit after working to free a trapped driver.
Police said they got a call that two people were racing their vehicles when one driver lost control.
That driver's truck left the roadway and collided with a tree line, landing upside down in a creek. The driver was trapped inside the car by the steering wheel for nearly an hour.
The driver has been taken to the hospital by a medical helicopter. Their condition is unknown. Tulsa Fire is working to extract the vehicle from the brush.
Traffic on Highway 169 has been reduced to one lane heading south.