Lighthouse Christian Academy Students Thank Tulsa First Responders With Coffee, Donuts
Tuesday, October 29th 2019, 10:33 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Monday, October 28 was National First Responders Day, and students at Lighthouse Christian Academy wanted to show their appreciation to those who serve us every day.
The school hosted a drive-through where first responders could grab a free cup of coffee, a donut, and a handwritten thank you card.
Principal Justin Johnson says it gives students an opportunity to learn more about their community.
"So, even if you don't know a first responder, what a great way to get to know an EMT or a police officer and a way to say thank you for the work that they do," said Justin Johnson, Light House Christian Academy.
Afterward, they took the leftovers to police and fire stations in the area.