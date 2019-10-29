News
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Cadets Volunteer At Salvation Army Of Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Salvation Army in Tulsa is already working to make Christmas bright for thousands of families this holiday season.
Detention officer cadets with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office worked Monday to prepare the Salvation Army's warehouse for the 2019 Angel Tree program.
"Everything our volunteers do, the cadets that are serving today, it all comes together," said Major Mark Harwell, Salvation Army.
"It's all part of one effort to change Christmas in the community."
This is the second year the cadets have volunteered at the Salvation Army warehouse during the holiday season. The six cadets who volunteered Monday will graduate from the academy this Thursday.