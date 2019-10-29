News
Canned Food Drive Underway For Struggling Tulsa Teachers
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Classroom Teacher Association is holding a canned food drive all next month and needs your help.
The pantry is available to any teacher struggling to put food on the table.
Even with the recent pay raise, the TCTA say teachers still struggle to make ends meet and use the pantry continuously.
"Teachers spend so much of their own money pouring resources into their kids - in their classroom that they have little to no resources for themselves and their children at home," said Shawna Mott-Wright, vice president of the Tulsa Classroom Teacher Association.
They will keep half of the cans and donate the other half to the Eastern Oklahoma Food Bank.