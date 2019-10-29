News
Girl Scout Troop Helps Sapulpa Students With School Supply Needs
Tuesday, October 29th 2019, 12:55 PM CDT
Updated:
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - Sapulpa Public School students are getting some help with their school supplies thanks to a Girl Scout troop.
Troop 73 installed its first "pencil box" Monday outside Jefferson Heights Elementary. It'll be filled with free school supplies for any student who needs them.
The project was for one of the Girl Scout badges.
"You have to find a problem and give a solution. And so, our problem was, kids didn't have enough school supplies, or can't afford it, and so our solution was the pencil box," said Girl Scout Cairees Orn.
The troop is planning nine pencil boxes, one for each Sapulpa school.
They want to install their next one at the High School.