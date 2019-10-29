News
Pumpkin Spice Crispy Treats
Tuesday, October 29th 2019, 1:24 PM CDT
Ingredients
1/4 cup pumpkin puree
3 Tbsp. butter
4 cups mini marshmallows
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
6 cups crispy rice cereal
Instructions
- Spread the 1/4 cup pumpkin puree on cheese cloth or between several paper towels and let it sit for 45 minutes, getting rid of the excess moisture in the pumpkin (alternatively, reduce pumpkin puree to 1/8 cup). *Removing as much moisture as possible is important, or your treats won’t turn out right!
- In a large pan, melt butter on medium heat and add mini marshmallows.
- Add pumpkin puree to melted marshmallows along with the cinnamon and pumpkin pie spice.
- Mix in the cereal and stir to coat well.
- Pour the treat mix into a 9x13 greased baking pan. Cover treat mix with parchment paper and press treat mix into the pan.
- Allow treats to cool. Store at room temperature in an airtight container up to three days.
***Decorating Tip: (not included in the nutritional analysis below) Once the treats have set, form the treats into triangle shapes and dip the ends in melted white candy coating and melted dark chocolate candy coating to resemble candy corn. Place the treats on wax paper until set.