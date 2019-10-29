News
WATCH: Cannonball Kid Makes Big Splash At Oklahoma Track Meet
SHAWNEE, Oklahoma - There's more than one way to win at an athletic event.
Eli Wood, a sophomore at Sequoyah High School in Claremore, knew he wasn't in the running for a medal at a cold and wet cross country meet in Shawnee last weekend.
So, a family member said, he decided to have fun running the 5K despite the weather conditions.
The runners had to plow through several puddles on the course at Gordon Cooper VoTech. Eli waited for the largest one and proceeded to cannonball into the deep end.
He managed to keep his place in the race - with style. Watch his signature move in the video attached to this story.