Woman Sought After Credit Cards Stolen From Tulsa Gym Locker
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Tulsa Police need help identifying a woman they say may committed credit card fraud.
Officers said a man placed his wallet in a locker at the Tandy YMCA near 51st and South Yale and locked it. When he came back, his credit cards and other items were missing.
Police say the woman in a surveillance photo is suspected of using the victim's credit cards and charging more than $3,500.
If you know who she is, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.