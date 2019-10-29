News
Demolition Underway On Tulsa Church Heavily Damaged By Fire
TULSA, Oklahoma - Demolition is underway right now on Tulsa's Memorial Drive Church of Christ after a large fire heavily damaged it over the summer.
It took about 60 firefighters to get everything under control in July. Church leaders decided to tear down the damaged parts of the building.
After that they will see what is structurally sound and then rebuild from there.
For now, services are being held at what used to be Eastside Christian Church, at 15th and Harvard.