Affidavit: Man Shot, Killed By Tulsa Police Was Wanted In Sexual Assault On Teenage Girl
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man shot-and-killed Sunday by Tulsa Police was wanted by police on suspicion of kidnapping, sodomy and sexual battery, according to an affidavit obtained by News On 6.
Luis Arreguin-Lara, 50, died when police said he refused to drop a tire iron and then pulled a gun on Tulsa officers Sunday near Pine Street and Harvard Avenue. Police were in the area to help a stranded motorist, who told officers that her ex-boyfriend was on his way to help. Arreguin-Lara soon arrived on a bicycle, holding a tire iron.
Police asked him to get off the bicycle and put down the tire iron.
That's when he reached for a gun, police said.
But there was also a warrant out for Arreguin-Lara's arrest, stemming from an April 20 incident involving a 16-year-old girl. According to the affidavit, the teenage girl was walking home, loaded down with bags and walking alongside her dog. Arreguin-Lara pulled up and offered her a ride, and she accepted. The girl later told police that Arreguin-Lara instead took her to a storage unit, sexually assaulted her and refused to let her leave. He went as far as to leave her inside a dark storage unit, parking a vehicle in front of the door so that she couldn't escape, records show.
After an hour, the girl was able to get a call through to police. A woman showed up at the storage units before officers arrived, and the girl screamed for help, according to the affidavit.
The woman who showed up said she was married to Arreguin-Lara. Officer said she told him to move the vehicle before imploring the teenage girl to run, placing herself between her husband and the victim.
Investigators said police found the teenage girl near the storage units, ultimately collecting evidence that corroborated her story.
Three Tulsa Police officers are on routine leave related to the officer-involved shooting while investigations are completed.