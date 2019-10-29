Kellyville Interim Police Chief Suspended
KELLYVILLE, Oklahoma - The Kellyville Police Department faces new problems, just weeks after their last officer resigned. The City of Kellyville said the interim chief they appointed is suspended.
The suspension comes just weeks after the City appointed Eric Lovell to the interim chief position.
They won't say why Lovell was suspended, only that it's a personnel matter. A resident tells News On 6 he filed a complaint against Lovell, leading to the suspension.
That resident said he was walking his dog a few weeks ago near the department when he said Lovell started saying derogatory things to him. That resident thinks Lovell was upset about him being outspoken in previous city meetings concerning problems within the police department.
We told you earlier this month about those ongoing problems when their last officer resigned.
Related Story: Kellyville Holds Meeting After Last Officer Resigns
We reached out to Lovell for a comment.
He said he doesn't want to make a statement right now but might be willing to tell his story later.
The city does have one officer still employed, but the Creek County Sheriff’s Office is taking 911 calls in the community to help out during the suspension.