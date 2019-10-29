Tulsa Police: Man Uses Credit Card Skimmers To Steal Over $60,000
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are looking for a man who they say has used credit card skimmers to steal more than $60,000 dollars from people.
Detectives say the man is putting skimmers on ATM or credit card machines, so when you swipe your card he steals your information. Security video shows the man doing the same thing at a convenience store in Fort Smith, Arkansas.
Police said one woman distracts the clerk, then the man checks the card reader, pulls out a skimmer, puts it over the reader, then looks around.
An Arkansas detective sent Tulsa police the video, after Tulsa detectives posted a picture on their Facebook page of the man they are looking for.
"He had a suspect that was placing card skimmers on gas station card readers. He gave us a photo of the suspect and it matches the description here, so we think this probably the same guy,” said Detective Robert Guardiola with Tulsa Police.
Police say they've been flooded with reports in the last week of people in Green Country seeing unexpected charges on their accounts.
"Most all cases, they still had their original debit card in their possession but their cards were being used somewhere else,” said Guardiola. “So that led us to believe there was a card cloning situation."
Detectives believe the man has stolen debit and credit card information from at least 20 people, in Owasso, Claremore and Broken Arrow areas.
They say he uses the skimmer to copy the information, makes new cards, then uses them.
"It's just one that gets placed on top of the original green thing. So it goes through the fake reader first, and then it enters the actual reader so it actually gets registered twice,” said Guardiola.
Detectives say the man is likely from Arkansas, and is hitting Tulsa hoping he won't get caught. If you recognize this man or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.