TU Trying To Recover After Three Conference Losses
TULSA, Oklahoma - In the three conference losses with SMU, Cincinnati and Memphis, The Golden Hurricane lost all three by an average of 6 points.
In losses to SMU and Memphis, the kicking game has struggled.
"We have to breath confidence into them and continue to trust them to do their jobs you know obviously those guys are out their working everyday just like all of us," said head coach Philip Montgomery.
Encouragement and not giving up on players is how Tulsa is getting through a four-game losing streak - and that is even more true for special teams.
"They walk out their and do their job. He is just the kicker, but when he misses then all of a sudden he is the devil made over. We have to have faith in those guys, and they have to continue to do their job. They have to be confident in how they do it," Montgomery said.
Coach Montgomery also alluded his squad is still wanting their season goal on their mind making it to a bowl game.
"You have to go play loose, you have to play free, guys have to still have fun while they're playing this game. You have to play with a lot of heart, a lot of soul, and a lot of passion," Montgomery said.