$2 Million In Improvements Planned For Sand Springs Golf Course
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge Golf Club will be closed much of next summer, for a $2 million dollar renovation of the course and clubhouse.
The plans call for slight expansion of the building, and renovation of the greens, tee boxes, and bunkers on the course. The irrigation will be improved as well.
Course Superintendent Nick Neal said the 12th hole, one of the more scenic spots on the course, will get an expanded set of tee boxes as part of the effort to improve play at the City owned course.
The course hasn't changed much in 25 years, and the clubhouse hasn't either. The building has rotting wood, damaged window, and possibly termites.
"It's outdated a little bit and we need to freshen it up and give it a new look" said Jeff Edwards, the Parks Director.
The architects plan to revamp the building to avoid the confusion over the front and back.
The city doesn't make money from the course, but the other parks don't make money either. This one is considered important to keep the City competitive.
"We're invested in this project and this property. It's a service want to provide to this community and surrounding communities and we're all in, we're going to do all we can to make it the next product on the market" said Edwards.
Work on the clubhouse begins in December, and on the course in March, which will be closed through next August.