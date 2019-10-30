News
Semi-Truck Driver Dead After Being Hit By Another Semi Truck Near Stroud
A Canadian man died Tuesday, after he was hit by a semi-truck on the side of the road near Stroud, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Troopers said Sourabh Mehta of Ontario was found dead after crash occurred at approximately 6:20 a.m. on the Turner Turnpike near mile maker 184 just east of Stroud, in Creek County.
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is investigating why Mehta pulled to the side of the road and left his semi-truck before he was hit by another semi.
No other injuries were reported in the crash.
