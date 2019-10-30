Tulsa Health Department Receives Grant For Dangerous Lead Cleanup
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Health Department is putting a greater focus on protecting you from lead in your home with the help of a large grant.
The Tulsa Health Department said the grant is worth more than $1.2 million, and they'll use it to find and clean up dangerous lead levels in low-income housing.
The department has identified three zip codes on the north and west sides of Tulsa that have a many older homes and a lot of small children.
Those zip codes are: 74110, 74106, and 74127.
Elizabeth Nutt, with the Tulsa Health Department, said lead exposure can create a variety of health problems, slow down children's development, and can even be deadly.
"A lot of people don't realize that lead can be in the paint, and if it starts to crumble or go into dust, their children can be exposed or adults can be exposed. There could be lead in the soils; there could be lead in water" said Nutt.
THD said they'll also use the grant to help other northeastern Oklahoma cities deal with lead-related issues.