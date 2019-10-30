Wet, Cold Wednesday Ahead Of Freeze Warnings
Blustery weather continues early this morning with pockets of showers moving eastward out of eastern OK into western Arkansas. Light drizzle or a few spotty showers will remain through midday. Temps will stay in the upper 30s to lower 40s for the entire day with another chance for light drizzle to develop into part of the afternoon. A small window for some freezing drizzle or light mix will occur tonight from 6pm to midnight across far northern OK and southern Kansas as the system is exiting the area. No significant impacts are expected. Gusty northwest winds today will continue through today and overnight into Thursday morning, creating wind chills in the 20s and 30s this morning and slightly lower for early Thursday morning. Clouds will clear after midnight tonight with temps dropping into the 20s overnight into Thursday morning. Freeze warnings will be underway for a large portion of eastern OK from 6pm tonight through 10am Thursday. You’ll need the big coat again today and tomorrow.
The northern stream trough will eject from eastern Colorado into Kansas today and be positioned across the Mid Missouri Valley Thursday morning. As this dynamic system brushes the area today, strong mid-level drying will occur (dry slotting) by this afternoon. This means dry air from the Texas region will advect (move horizontally and slightly upward) into the southwestern portion of the trough and will act to limit the moisture feed into the mid-levels of the system. This will effectively shut down any significant precipitation across northeastern OK but may keep an area of drizzle or very light precip across far northern OK and southern Kansas occasionally through the day. The temp profile will be dropping during later tonight and some light wintry mix (freezing drizzle) or flurries may occur across the state line region into southern Kansas. We may see some flurries late early evening around the metro but that will be a very low chance. Strong northwest winds will also move across the area this afternoon and shove the cold front even deeper into north Texas and far southeastern OK with freezing temps likely Thursday morning across the area with widespread freeze warnings under for this region. Halloween continues to appear cold yet dry with another hard freeze likely late Thursday night into Friday morning.
A fast-moving shortwave is the flow will brush the central plains Friday night while driving another surface front quickly across the state into early Saturday morning. Dry air will continue to keep the precip out and the clouds also moving away from the state this weekend. Saturday looks chilly and even cold for the first part of the day with lows in the lower 30s, yet Saturday afternoon highs will reach the lower to mid-50s and Sundays highs should reach the lower to mid-60s.
EURO data brings another front across the area early next week but with only small precip chances. For this update, we’ll bring another system across the eastern OK region Tuesday with limited precip chances and a minor cool-down.
Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day!
Alan Crone