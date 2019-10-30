The northern stream trough will eject from eastern Colorado into Kansas today and be positioned across the Mid Missouri Valley Thursday morning. As this dynamic system brushes the area today, strong mid-level drying will occur (dry slotting) by this afternoon. This means dry air from the Texas region will advect (move horizontally and slightly upward) into the southwestern portion of the trough and will act to limit the moisture feed into the mid-levels of the system. This will effectively shut down any significant precipitation across northeastern OK but may keep an area of drizzle or very light precip across far northern OK and southern Kansas occasionally through the day. The temp profile will be dropping during later tonight and some light wintry mix (freezing drizzle) or flurries may occur across the state line region into southern Kansas. We may see some flurries late early evening around the metro but that will be a very low chance. Strong northwest winds will also move across the area this afternoon and shove the cold front even deeper into north Texas and far southeastern OK with freezing temps likely Thursday morning across the area with widespread freeze warnings under for this region. Halloween continues to appear cold yet dry with another hard freeze likely late Thursday night into Friday morning.