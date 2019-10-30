New Technology Helps Wagoner County Deputies
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is getting some new technology that will help the department's future.
They're the latest agency to join FirstNet, which is an advanced public safety network designed for first responders.
The AT&T FirstNet program is a public safety broadband network created to help first responders communicate at all times.
The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is adding FirstNet to its vehicles, mobile hotspots, and smartphones.
The program will make it easier for the department to communicate with one another, as well as dispatch, during both everyday situations and emergencies.
Additionally, they'll be able to more securely communicate with departments in other agencies and jurisdictions.
Since the program's inception seven years ago, thousands of agencies across the country are using it.