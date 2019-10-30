News
Tulsa Police: 2 University of Tulsa Football Players Arrested
Wednesday, October 30th 2019, 7:38 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have arrested two University of Tulsa football players.
Tulsa police said a TU security officer smelled marijuana at an on-campus dorm just after midnight Wednesday.
The security officer entered the room and found Korey King and Lazarus May along with a large quantity of marijuana and a 9-mm rifle.
Tulsa Police said they got a search warrant, went into the dorm, and found 253 grams of marijuana, the rifle, and three air soft guns.
Officers said both players were arrested and transported to the Tulsa County Jail for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.