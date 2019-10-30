Judge To Decide If New Gun Laws Will Take Effect
TULSA, Oklahoma - A judge is scheduled Wednesday to decide whether Oklahoma's new permitless carry gun law will take effect on Friday as scheduled.
Opponents of the new law are giving one last effort to see the legislation stopped in its tracks.
According to News OK, an Oklahoma County District Judge will be hearing a request Wednesday. It will be presented by State Representative Jason Lowe and several Oklahoma and Cleveland County residents.
The law, signed by Governor Kevin Stitt earlier this year, would allow most Oklahomans over the age of 21 to carry a gun without a permit or training--either concealed or unconcealed.
Those bringing the legal challenge said this new legislation focuses on more than one main topic and is unconstitutional.
Those in opposition understand that the biggest obstacle is the clock, which is why they've also asked the judge for an injunction.
If the judge rules against them Wednesday, they promise to continue to explore other options to repeal the law.