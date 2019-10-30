News
OHP: Several Semi Trucks Jackknifed On I-40 In Western Oklahoma
Wednesday, October 30th 2019, 8:26 AM CDT
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported several jackknifed semis Wednesday morning in Beckham County.
This is located at mile marker 11 on Interstate 40.
News 9 StormTrackers Val and Amy Castor were on the scene where at least three semis we're involved in a wreck due to slick bridges.
The eastbound lanes of I-40 were temporarily closed as crews worked to clear the accident.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
