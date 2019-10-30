The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported several jackknifed semis Wednesday morning in Beckham County. 

This is located at mile marker 11 on Interstate 40. 

News 9 StormTrackers Val and Amy Castor were on the scene where at least three semis we're involved in a wreck due to slick bridges.  

 

The eastbound lanes of I-40 were temporarily closed as crews worked to clear the accident. 

 

No injuries have been reported at this time. 

