Non-Profit Group Raising Money With 'Rock & Read Karaoke Night'
TULSA, Oklahoma - Gaining Ground is a local non-profit that provides access to books for students in underserved areas.
The non-profit drives around in a special bus and they have a big fundraiser coming up that helps pay for the service called Rock & Read Karaoke Night.
All funds raised at Rock & Read will provide students with books and help fund summer literacy camps as well as year-long literacy programs. The event is Saturday, November 2nd from 7 pm to 11 pm at Welltown Brewing.
If you would like to help out click HERE