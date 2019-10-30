News
McIntosh County Courthouse Evacuated After Bomb Threat
Wednesday, October 30th 2019, 11:07 AM CDT
Updated:
EUFAULA, Oklahoma - The McIntosh County Courthouse was evacuated Wednesday morning after a person phoned in a bomb threat, according to the Eufaula Indian Journal.
Court proceedings will continue as scheduled, but they have been moved to the Eufaula National Guard Armory.
The Journal reported that a person called the courthouse around 8 a.m. to say there was a bomb inside and authorities had two hours to find it. The courthouse has been cordoned off, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol bomb-detecting dog was requested.
They estimate it will take about three hours for the K-9 to search the courthouse for any suspicious device.