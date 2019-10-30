Delaware County Couple Charged With Murder; Accused Of Filming Victim's Death
DELAWARE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Murder charges have been filed against a Delaware County couple that authorities say injected a woman with methamphetamine and filmed her death in 2017. Brian Edward Anderson and Allie Beth Anderson are in custody at the Delaware County Jail.
According to court affidavits, Melissa Vermillion was at the couple's home on the night of October 21, 2017. Vermillion was reportedly in need of diabetes medication, but records state the couple put her to bed and refused to help her.
Investigators said one of the suspects placed a video camera in the room to watch the woman.
Detectives say in the video, the victim can be heard calling for help, but the suspects either ignore her or yell at her. Police say at some point Brian Anderson gave Vermillion a high dose of methamphetamine which ultimately led to her death.
The Chief Medical Examiner's Office confirmed in February of 2018 that the victim died as a result of methamphetamine toxicity.
According to affidavits, a witness came forward in August 2019 who told investigators Brian Anderson admitted injecting Vermillion with the drug.