News
Spicy Pumpkin Soup
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Dietitian Stephanie Harris joined from Hillcrest Health Center South to show us how to make spicy pumpkin soup.
Spicy Pumpkin Soup
Ingredients:
1 Tbsp oil
1 large onion, peeled and chopped
5 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped
1 jalapeno, seeded and chopped
1 ½ Tbsp ground cumin
1 ½ Tbsp dried oregano
1 ½ tsp salt
8 cups vegetable stock
29 oz. can pure pumpkin puree
15 oz. can white beans, drained
2 Tbsp red wine vinegar
2 Tbsp honey
For the Toasted Pepita Topping:
½ cup pepitas (pumpkin seeds)
1 cup french fried onions
Cayenne
Salt
Directions:
- Place a large saucepot over medium-high heat. Add the oil, onion, garlic and jalapenos. Sauté for 3-5 minutes until soft. Stir in the cumin, oregano and salt and continue to sauté another 2 minutes.
- Add the stock, pumpkin puree and beans to the pot. Simmer for 20 minutes, uncovered.
- Add the vinegar and honey and simmer another 3-5 minutes.
- *Use an immersion blender to puree the soup until smooth.
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Spread the pepitas and onions out on a baking sheet. Sprinkle with a dash or two of cayenne pepper and a little salt. Toast for 3-4 minutes.
- Serve the soup warm, sprinkled with toasted pepitas and onions
*You can also use a regular blender, but be careful! Open the vent in the lid and place a towel over it to protect from hot splashing liquid.