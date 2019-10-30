News
Free Health & Wellness Event Happening In Tulsa For National Diabetes Awareness Month
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - National Diabetes Awareness Month begins Friday, and there is a free health and wellness event happening this weekend.
In the video above, Kathy Brown of the Oklahoma Diabetes Association and event organizer Peyton Peilsticker joined News On 6 to talk about the event.
The Free Health & Wellness event will be this Saturday at River Spirit Casino Resort in the 2nd-floor ballroom. It will be from 9 am - 1 pm, no registration is required.