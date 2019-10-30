Catoosa Man Goes All Out For Halloween Haunted House
TULSA, Oklahoma - Steve Day is a retired Tulsa Police Officer and for the past two decades, he has turned his at his home in Catoosa into The Ghoul House on Gravitt Street.
He starts working in August with the help of his oldest son and some other volunteers they get it all done in time for Halloween.
“It’s what I do, I don’t hunt or fish, I mean I would, but I just do this,” said Day.
On a preview, Saturday and on Halloween night Steve and a dozen cast members create a wonderful yet frightening experience for small groups of 4 to 6 folks who are escorted through. He tries to change it up each year so kids don’t see the same thing each time.
He goes to St. Louis to a haunted attractions convention each year in March looking for new ideas and props he doesn’t have. He says the whole thing gives him nightmares, but not the kind you might think.
“I have nightmares, no scary things, but that we’re not gonna get it done,” said Day.
It’s all ready to go. Halloween night beginning at 7 pm. The Ghoul House is located at 505 South Gravitt Street in Catoosa.