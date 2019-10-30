TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Pricey cancer treatments put unbearable burdens on suffering patients but a local non-profit is here to help!

Deanna Alberty of Assistance In Healthcare joined News On 6 to talk more about the organization’s mission.

For more information on Assistance In Health Care on the support, they provide to cancer patients call (918) 286-5699. You can also check out their website tulsa.aih.org