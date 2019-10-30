News
Oklahoma Non-Profit Helping Cancer Patients Make Ends Meet
Wednesday, October 30th 2019, 4:56 PM CDT
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Pricey cancer treatments put unbearable burdens on suffering patients but a local non-profit is here to help!
Deanna Alberty of Assistance In Healthcare joined News On 6 to talk more about the organization’s mission.
For more information on Assistance In Health Care on the support, they provide to cancer patients call (918) 286-5699. You can also check out their website tulsa.aih.org