News
Free Owasso Forum Educates Community About Oklahoma Opioid Crisis
OWASSO, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Health Department is helping educate the community about the fight against Oklahoma's opioid crisis. A free forum was held Wednesday at Tulsa Tech's Owasso Campus.
Different agencies and health professionals talked about recovery, prevention and policies surrounding opioid abuse.
"We have a forum today that is basically trying to hear from people," said Mark Madeja, AAA spokesperson.
"What do they see, what do they need. What's working? What's not working? Breaking down the silos and just opening the dialogue, having a discussion."
Health experts say they want to prevent as many overdose-related deaths as they can by raising awareness.