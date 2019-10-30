Air National Guard Assists With Rescue In Rollover Crash
TULSA, Oklahoma - Four firefighters with the Air National Guard helped rescue a driver from his rolled over pickup along Highway 169.
The rollover crash happened near Highway 169 and 36th Street North on Tuesday. When firefighters with the 138th Fighter Wing heard the call come over the dispatch, they knew they could get there quick to help.
"The vehicle was actually on its roof, leaning up against a tree that had snapped in half," Assistant Fire Chief Ben Hatcher said.
The pickup was also resting in a creek, in knee-deep water.
Hatcher is one of the four Air National Guard firefighters who answered the call to help. He said there were plenty of challenges, and they even had trouble getting to the pickup.
"Access to the scene was pretty rough because it was far off the highway," Hatcher said.
Their main goal was to help the Tulsa Fire Department. Hatcher said they used special equipment to secure the truck, and help get the trapped driver out.
The firefighters with the Air National Guard are used to working closely with Green Country fire departments.
"We have a really good working relationship with Tulsa and Owasso," Hatcher said.
He said they're always training for emergencies.
"Everything went pretty smoothly yesterday. Like I said, there were multiple working parts, multiple crews using various different specialized equipment to achieve a common goal," Hatcher said.