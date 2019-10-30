Jenks Trick or Treat Main Street:

The Jenks Chamber will host its third annual Trick-or-Treat Main Street event Thursday, Oct. 31. Join us from 4-6 p.m. on First and Main Streets in downtown Jenks for treats and games from downtown merchants and Chamber members.

If you are business, and wish to participate in this year's event, email lane.castleberry@jenkschamber.com for details.

Sperry Trunk or Treat:

Main Street, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Churches, businesses, & individuals will once again be providing a safe alternative for your family. If you'd like to park your car or have your group participate, just let Spirit of Sperry know through messenger.

Claremore Spooktacular:

Claremore will celebrate a "Spooktacular" Halloween on Main Street in downtown on Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be a costume contest, free Kid's zone, inflatables, Trunk or Treat, food trucks and plenty of candy!

In order to provide a safe atmosphere for our trick-or-treaters, Claremore Police will divert traffic. Expect traffic along Will Rogers from S.H. 66 to Florence Avenue to be closed beginning at 4 p.m.

Gathering Place Family-Friendly Halloween Event, Sponsored By US Cellular:

Sweets & Treats on Spooky Street, Oct. 30-31 at Gathering Place

Gathering Place will host Sweets & Treats on Spooky Street, sponsored by US Cellular, Wednesday, Oct. 30 and Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-9 p.m. at Chapman Adventure Playground.

Chapman Adventure Playground will be transformed into a Halloween spectacular for two nights full of free, family-friendly festivities with trick-or-treat candy stations, live entertainment and a monster mash dance party.

"Sweets & Treats on Spooky Street is going to be a family-friendly event with all of the Halloween favorites - free candy stations, music, entertainment and more," Tony More, Executive Director, Gathering Place, said. "We are so thankful for the support from our partners at US Cellular for helping us bring to the community what we know will become a tradition for Tulsans for years to come."

Premier Locations, Authorized Agent of U.S. Cellular, is the exclusive cellphone carrier of Gathering Place and the presenting sponsor for Sweets & Treats on Spooky Street.

"We are pleased to support Gathering Place in its mission to bring people together for engaging and exciting programming," Wendy Drummond, Chief Executive Officer, Drummond Communications, LLC, and U.S. Cellular's largest national agent, said. "As a company in the communications industry, we are all about connecting people together and teaming up with Gathering Place was a natural fit for our brand."

Sweets & Treats on Spooky Street is free admission, no tickets or passes needed to attend. For more event details, visit our website at www.gatheringplace.org/events

HallowZOOeen:

TULSA, Okla. (October 16, 2019) -Tulsa Zoo will transform into a spooky, but not too scary, trick-or-treat wonderland on Oct. 26-31 during HallowZOOeen. For 30 years this family friendly Tulsa tradition has raised funds to benefit zoo operations.

Ghosts and gila monsters will haunt the zoo for six nights, so you can start trick-or-treating early or make the zoo your Halloween evening destination.

Fill your bags with treats from Goblin Stops located all over the zoo from 6 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 28, 29, 30 and 31, with last tickets sold at 8:30 p.m. To allow more time for candy and costumes, the Tulsa Zoo will open one hour early on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26 and 27, at 5 p.m.

HallowZOOeen 2019 will showcase treasured treats such as Burger King Royal Castle, QuikTrip Pirate Island and Insurica Pumpkin Patch Playroom.

Burger King Royal Castle summons all princesses (and prince charming types) for royal court activities like dancing with DJ Prince Charming, decorating dragon eggs, pulling the sword from the stone and befriending a roaring dragon.

Perhaps a sailor's life suits ye more? Then chart yer course for QuikTrip Pirate Island for a swashbuckling adventure with the QuikTrip pirates. Every buoy and ghoul will enjoy the one-of-a-kind pirate ship, where seaworthy sprouts can take the helm.

No fall festival is complete without pumpkins! Kids of all ages can enjoy a hay maze, pumpkin decorating, carnival games and prizes galore inside the Insurica Pumpkin Patch Playroom.

Stilt walkers will greet guests and lift spirits - then who are you going to call? The Ghostbusters to chase away those goosebumps. Be warned, brave souls, that a tour through the Haunted House can be a hair-raising experience.

Of course, the Tulsa Zoo hasn't forgotten about the candy. Sponsored Goblin Stops line the zoo to provide a safe trick-or-treating environment where guests can fill up goodie bags - and with more than 3 tons of candy, expect plenty of treats.

The Tulsa Zoo is helping green Halloween by purchasing sweets made with sustainable palm oil. Guests are encouraged to be eek-o-friendly and reduce waste by bringing their own trick-or-treat bag from home.

Buy tickets in advance to skip the lines. Tickets can be purchased online at tulsazoo.org/boo or at the Tulsa Zoo during regular business hours, daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost for admission is $9 for ages 1 and older; $8 for Tulsa Zoo members.

The Haunted Train is back with spooky (but not-too-scary) surprises around every turn for only $5. Children can take a spin on the Scary-Go-Round for only $1.

In addition to providing a safe trick-or-treating option, HallowZOOeen is an important fundraiser to help build a bigger, better zoo. HallowZOOeen 2019 would not be possible without our sponsors. Major sponsor: Pepsi Beverages Company. Royal Castle sponsor: Burger King. Pirate Island sponsor: QuikTrip. Pumpkin Patch Playroom sponsor: Insurica. Contributing sponsors: CommunityCare; IHOP; Jenni Burkitt, DDS; Office Depot; Solvay; Sky Zone Tulsa. Goblin Stop sponsors: A-Best Roofing; Andy B's and Broken Arrow Lanes; BP US Pipeline & Logistics; Cinergy Entertainment; Helmerich & Payne, Inc.; Tulsa Drillers and Tulsa Roughnecks FC; and Urban Air Adventure Park Tulsa; Media sponsor: TulsaKids.

Owasso Trunk or Treat:

Thursday at 6:30-9 p.m.

106 N Main St, Owasso, Oklahoma 74055.

Hosted by Owasso FOP Lodge 149.

Come join us on Thursday, October 31 from 6:30-9:00PM for our Annual Trunk or Treat. We will have music, fun and as always, FREE CANDY!! Bring your kids out to a safe environment for some good old fashioned Trick (Trunk) or Treating!! Your kids will also get to hang out with some really AWESOME Police Officers! Check out our Event for more info!! Hope to see you there!

Rhema Bible Trunk or Treat:

Rhema Hosts Annual "Trunk or Treat"

Rhema's Trunk or Treat is a Halloween alternative and night of family-friendly, Christ-centered fun. Join us at the Rhema campus on Thursday evening, October 31, between 6:30-8 p.m.

All kids in 5th grade and under are invited to bring their families to the Rhema campus for a street full of trunks with treats! Inflatables will be set up, and candy will be plenteous. Food trucks will also be on-site for those needing a little more nourishment beyond sugar.

The event is free, but bring money for food trucks if you plan to eat!

Facebook: @rhemabiblechurch

Twitter: @rhemabible

Instagram: @rhemabible