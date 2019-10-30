Crime Spree Suspect Arrested After Short Chase, Shot With Pepperball Gun In Lincoln County
Investigators report after nearly a week-long, multi-county crime spree, 23-year-old Phillip Wimmer is in custody.
Police in Prague, located in Lincoln County, caught Wimmer Wednesday, October 30.
Since Friday, October 25 Wimmer stole three cars, an ATV, led police on chase and broke into a home in Pottawatomie County, according to reports.
“He kicked a door in. It's actually some people that he knew. He started screaming his name, (saying) ‘Don't shoot me, don't shoot me, I just need gas.’ The husband and wife and kids was home,” said Pottawatomie County Undersheriff Travis Palmer.
The undersheriff said the suspect left empty handed, but he spotted his next opportunity up the road in northern Pottawatomie County.
The alleged victim was an elderly woman driving a 2002 white Mercury. Investigators said Wimmer stole her car, and he left a gas can and another stolen vehicle in its place.
“Stanley (her husband) told me this morning. He came in and woke me up and he wanted to know where the car was at, and I said, ‘I don't know,” said Ann Nease.
Nease said she heard a rustling sound in her yard the night before, but she didn’t realize until the next day her car had been stolen. She said she’s glad her doors were locked, and that she didn’t go outside to investigate the noises.
“He needed to be caught before he hurt someone,” said Nease.
The victim’s daughter said her mother’s walker was inside the car and it’s still missing.
“I am mad that he took advantage. He was probably was on dope. He took one car and left another,” said Tricia Stanford.
The family car was found abandoned dangerously close to a river in in Seminole County. A local farmer helped pull it out of the mud, and it was returned Wednesday afternoon.
No one knows who the good Samaritan is, but they’d like to thank him.
“I don't know what we would have done. That's our only car,” said Nease.
The suspect lives at a home in Prague. He returned there sometime Wednesday, and was discovered by investigators, who then took him into custody.
“They had a short pursuit with him, and then the also shot him with a pepperball gun,” said Undersheriff Palmer.
Wimmer will face charges in both Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties.