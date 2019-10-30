Tulsa Church Celebrates Church By Giving Back To The Community
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa church is celebrating Dia de los Muertos by giving back to the community.
People were asked to bring pairs of shoes to represent someone who died crossing the border, or in detention this year. Church leaders said they're donating all the shoes to families in need.
More than 100 people packed the sanctuary at the event called "All Souls."
"I am reading a poem tonight. Beginning with a poem that says 'no one chooses to leave home unless home is the mouth of a shark,'" said Interim Minister Mariela Perez-Simons.
"I feel like if we are disconnected. If we don't understand their plight, it is easier to not feel compassion. If we listen to their stories, or if we get close to them, we can't not act," Perez-Simons said.
The event had candles burning, flowers set out, which was to honor the dead and celebrate their life. A big part of the night was sharing stories with each other.
"My family and I migrated to the United States as political refugees in 1995. The conditions in Cuba had deteriorated. We were starving," Perez-Simons said. "Everything that is happening to my community is very distressing. It's very painful and we are trying to do everything we can to create awareness."
Those in favor of securing a southern border said in addition to preventing people from coming into the country illegally, the focus is also keeping weapons and drugs out of the country. The Council on Foreign Relations said a million people come into the country legally every year.