You don’t need any rain gear for a while, but you’ll want to keep the big coats handy today and even for most of the weekend. A few clouds remain early this morning along the far eastern OK state line region but should quickly exit to the east. Gusty northwest winds with temps in the 20s will allow for wind chill values from the teens and 20s this morning. Sunshine will be abundant today with afternoon highs rebounding into the mid to upper 40s along with decreasing wind speeds by late afternoon. This means Halloween activities tonight will be very cold with primetime trick-or-treating hours in the 30s. Another freeze is likely overnight into Friday morning with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s before moving into the mid-50s Friday afternoon with more abundant sunshine. The pattern remains active but any impacts with shower activity won’t arrive until next week.