Opposition To Appeal Ruling On New Gun Law
TULSA, Oklahoma - Opposition to the state's new permitless carry law is expected to appeal a judge's decision to allow the law to take effect Friday, November 1.
State Representative Jason Lowe is spear-heading the push to keep this law from taking effect.
He said after the judge rejected the injunction Wednesday to postpone the law, he will file an appeal first thing on Friday morning.
Lowe, and other critics from Oklahoma and Canadian Counties, asked the judge for a temporary injunction to delay permitless carry from becoming law. That's when most Oklahomans over the age of 21 will be allowed to carry a concealed, or unconcealed, weapon without a permit or previous training.
Opposers are calling the law unconstitutional because they say it violates the single subject rule in the state's constitution, as it addresses more than one topic.
Right now, the judge's decision has cleared the way for permitless carry to become law on Friday.