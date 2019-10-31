At Least 71 Killed After Train Catches Fire In Pakistan
Thursday morning, rescue workers and inspectors are going through charred wreckage looking for survivors after a massive fire on a train traveling in Pakistan.
Officials in Pakistan said a gas cooking stove caused this massive fire that killed at least 71 passengers.
Officials said the fire broke out when the stove exploded as breakfast was being prepared on board. Flames spread through the train cars as the train approached the Punjab Province.
Officials said the death toll has risen steadily since the fire erupted.
Several of the injured passengers were seen jumping off the fast moving train; Survivors said it took the train nearly 20 minutes to stop after the fire broke out.
Officials with the district emergency services said they do know that 43 people are injured and 11 are in critical condition.