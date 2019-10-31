News
U.S. House Of Representatives To Take Formal Vote On Impeachment Inquiry
The full House of Representatives will take its first formal vote on impeachment Thursday; it will vote on a set of procedures and rules for the next phase of the impeachment inquiry.
However, republicans and democrats in the House Rules committee clashed while setting procedures for the impeachment inquiry.
The resolution lays out procedures for public hearings and outlines due process rights for President Trump and his counsel.
It now moves to the House floor, where it is expected to pass with overwhelming democratic support.
Also, President Trump's top Russia Advisor on the National Security Council, Tim Morrison, is expected to face lawmakers Thursday.