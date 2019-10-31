Oklahoma Inmate Charged In Death Of 2-Year-Old Muskogee Boy
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge has filed murder charges against an inmate at an Oklahoma correctional facility. C.L. Johnson is accused in the death of 2-year-old Ja'Cion Logan-Ragsdale in 2011.
An affidavit states Johnson hired a man named Ezzard Charles Onebear to kill a woman named Cassandra Logan. The DA said Johnson gave Onebear a pistol and dropped him off near the woman's house on December 21, 2011.
Investigators said Ja'Cion was home with his grandmother when the shooter knocked at the door and fired one round. Police at the time said the toddler wasn't the intended victim.
Another man was arrested in Ja'Cion's death but was found not guilty. The defense used cell phone and computer records to prove that man was not at the crime scene at the time of the toddler's death.
Johnson is currently serving 10 years in prison after being convicted of child abuse and drug trafficking in Muskogee County.