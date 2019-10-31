News
Man Pleads Guilty In Overdose Death Of Tulsa Teen
Thursday, October 31st 2019, 11:15 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma -
A man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of a 19-year-old woman in 2018. Tulsa County prosecutors said Taylor Rogers sold Jillian Searle drugs that resulted in her death.
Searle died as a result of a heroin overdose. Her mother found her unconscious in their Tulsa home.
Rogers was charged with first-degree murder in April 2018. He was scheduled for trial next month.
According to court records, TPD officers interviewed Rogers, who admitted to selling Searle the drugs about 24 hours before her death.