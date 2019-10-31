American Airlines Hiring 165 Employees For Tulsa Maintenance Base
TULSA, Oklahoma - American Airlines announced it is hiring 165 workers for the Tulsa maintenance base this year. The positions include aviation maintenance technicians and support positions.
The company said the new jobs will be at the Tulsa Tech Ops base which they said is the largest commercial aviation base maintenance facility in the world.
The new employees will work on interior modifications to the Boeing 737-800 and Airbus A321 aircraft.
Related Story: American Airlines Announces 400 New Jobs Coming To Tulsa
"The work we do in Tulsa is an important part of maintaining and delivering safe and reliable aircraft for American's customers and team members,” said Erik Olund, managing director of base maintenance for American.
"With these additional positions, we’ll be situated to provide the best operational performance and consistent experience that our customers expect and deserve."