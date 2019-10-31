Tulsa Woman Accused Of Setting House Fire, Putting Firefighters' Lives At Risk
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa woman is charged with first-degree arson and endangering human life during arson. A Tulsa fire investigator said Krisanna Zamora-Monroy started a large fire in a by pouring gasoline into a home in the 7800 block of East King Place on September 7.
Court records said a witness described seeing a white SUV in front of the wood-frame house before it caught fire. Investigators searched local gas stations for gasoline purchases and were able to get surveillance video of a woman in a similar vehicle filling up a gas can.
Tulsa Police found the SUV, and the fire investigator interviewed Zamora-Monroy. She admitted buying the gas but claimed she'd bought it for a friend, the affidavit states.
Investigators said Zamora-Monroy also admitted to being in the area of the home just minutes before the fire was reported.
No one was in the house when it burned, but firefighters' lives were put at risk, the affidavit states.
"Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack to search for possible victims," the investigator said in the affidavit. "The inherent dangers involved in interior firefighter activities were extremely elevated during this particularly well-involved house fire."
A search of court records shows Zamora-Monroy has a long criminal history including several convictions for violating a protective order, child neglect and possession of a controlled drug.