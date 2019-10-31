Catoosa Aim To Upset Bristow Purple Pirates
CATOOSA, Oklahoma - A district champion will be crowned tomorrow in Catoosa when the Indians host the Bristow Purple Pirates.
The Indians might have the upper hand on offense with a secret weapon at wide receiver. Some players are just born with talent and some are in the right place at the right time.
"My football players were working out in the weight room in the off season and I told him the only way he got to work out at the same time we did is if he played football. Two days later he tells me he wants to play," said Catoosa head coach Jason Medrano.
For Jaylon Ortero, it was the best move he could have made. He is leading the team in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. It makes it even better sense he hasn’t picked up a football since 6th grade.
"He can take us a long way if we get him the ball. He gives us a chance on offense, and on defense people stay away from him,” Medrano said.
"Every time I want to go score a touchdown, and do something great to show them anything is possible," said Catoosa wide receiver Jaylon Ortero.
That attitude is also allowing Ortero to not be afraid of the one loss Purple Pirates and their 6 game winning streak that they're on.
"They are human. They aren't impossible to beat. Anything is possible, they are underestimating us. They aren't going to be practicing for us if we all stick to our jobs and stick to what we need to do - then we can do it,” said Otero.