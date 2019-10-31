Tulsa Police: Man In Custody After Admitting To Car Burglary
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is in custody after admitting to Tulsa Police that he broke into several vehicles in the Arts District.
Tulsa Police said surveillance video shows Donnie Clemons breaking into a vehicle early Saturday morning in the Arts District by checking to see if doors were locked.
"He said he got into five vehicles Saturday said he didn't take anything from other vehicles, but I dont know if that is true or not," said Cpl. Brandon Davis.
According to police, Clemons took clothing and a laptop from one of the vehicles. Davis said an employee from a local business spotted Clemons Thursday and called the police.
"We've got him on video getting into an unlocked car, he tried several other cars," Davis said. "Around 80% of vehicle burglaries were all unlocked cars last year downtown. If we have all locked cars, then we are reducing the burglaries."
Davis said Clemons admitted to stealing from one vehicle out of five. Davis encourage anyone that feels their vehicle may have been broke into, to call police.
"If they are missing stuff out of their car, it may be a different story. Then we can look for video and go through that route," Davis said.
Police believe Clemons sold the laptop he admitted to stealing. They say the HP laptop has a Hillary 2016 sticker on it and a rose colored sticker that has an otter and a fox.