Jenks Nursing Home Residents Celebrate Halloween, Hand Out Treats
JENKS, Oklahoma - It was a special Halloween for many residents at a Jenks nursing home.
A push for kids to trick or treat there, brought their biggest turnout in decades. Grace Living Center directors said residents prepared all day for the kids to come trick or treating. They were not disappointed.
"This means the world to these folks," said Kathy Ellis.
Residents get the chance to dress up, come out of their rooms, gather around together, and await lines of kids ready for treats.
"They're so kind," said resident Nancy Miller. "The kids all say thank you. I want to take them all home with me."
Nancy Miller has lived at Grace for three years and always gets into the Halloween spirit. This year with some fun face paint.
"One of the employees here did it for me," Miller said.
Sherry Williams gets emotional talking about the night.
"It's wonderful," she said.
Activity director Taryn Celestine said from the moment the residents woke up, they couldn't contain their joy. She said the night was their biggest turn out.
"It seems like there's been a lot," Miller said. "I'm out of candy."
Celestine said that's thanks to advertising and lots of people spreading the word online.
"Children make their world go around," Celestine said.
Mom Nicole Grass brought her three-year-old cowgirl Danielle to do a little trick or treating.
"I wish more people would come in to the nursing center, and at least say ‘hi, how are you,’" Grass said.
It brought a few spooks, a monster mash or two, and a lot of smiles.
"I just love it. It gets me out of the room and think about something besides myself," Miller said. "I love to watch the kids grow up."
The nursing home said they hope to continue growing the tradition and encourage parents to think of them next year.